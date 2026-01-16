​Avoid Travel To Israel: India, US ​ & UK ​Issue Advisories

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Amid an uncertain security situation in the region, the embassies of India, the US and the UK have issued advisories for their nationals urging them to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the Indian mission posted on various social media platforms and its official website on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel,” the mission advised.

“In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India's 24×7 helpline at Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-3278392 E-mail: [email protected],” the advisory added.

The Indian embassy has been constantly working on updating the database of Indian nationals and also reaching out to them to register with the embassy during the last few years.