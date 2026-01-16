MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Crombie REIT Announces January 2026 Monthly Distribution

January 16, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07500 per Unit for the period from January 1, 2026, to and including January 31, 2026.

The distribution will be payable on February 13, 2026, to Unitholders of record as at January 31, 2026.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at .

Media Contacts

Kara Cameron, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

902-755-8100

Meghna Nair

Manager, Investor Relations

905-301-3746







