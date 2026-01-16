Sitka Provides Review Of 2025 Highlights And Major Advancements At Its Flagship RC Gold Project, Yukon

January 16, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Sitka Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of the significant progress achieved during 2025 with the Company focus on its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located in the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon Territory. Last year's corporate and exploration efforts were highly successful in propelling the flagship RC Gold Project toward the delineation of what is quickly emerging as a district-scale gold camp with the potential to host several multi-million ounce, intrusion-related gold deposits. With a fully-funded 60,000 metre diamond drill program planned to follow up on the successes of 2025, a healthy treasury of over $45 million and record high gold prices, Sitka is very well positioned to create shareholder value in 2026 as it strives to rapidly unlock the potential of the RC Gold Project.

Top Highlights from 2025:

"2025 was a transformational year for Sitka, with several achievements and successful advancements made at our flagship RC Gold Project," stated Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka. "Our systematic approach to exploration combined with a growing technical understanding of the gold system at RC Gold and the completion of a large 32,000 metre drill program has resulted in significant progress towards unlocking the vast potential of this project, which is quickly evolving into a major gold camp with the potential to host several multi-million ounce intrusion-related gold deposits.

"Sitka's success in 2025 has set the stage for 2026 with the largest exploration program ever completed on the consolidated, 431 square kilometre, road accessible RC Gold Project. Our team has a proven track record having discovered three deposits to date, drill tested several other target areas with excellent initial drilling results and identified additional high-priority areas that will be advanced with further exploration this year. With precious metals prices at record highs and a fully-funded 60,000 metre drill program designed to follow up on last year's success, Sitka is looking forward to another transformational year of rapid advancement at the RC Gold Project".







Figure 1: Longitudinal cross section showing locations of several of the intrusion related gold targets within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex. 32,000 metres of diamond drilling was completed across these targets in 2025 that culminated in a significant new gold discovery made at the Rhosgobel target and significant gold mineralization intercepted in all other target areas including Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger, Pukelmen, Contact and Bearpaw.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: A plan map showing the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) location within the district-scale RC Gold Project and the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, along with the newly discovered Rhosgobel deposit and several other high-priority drill and exploration targets. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the existing road network on the project and occur in an area measuring approximately five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Several regional exploration and drill targets are also highlighted across the project area (yellow and orange stars). Sitka's planned 60,000 metre diamond drilling project will focus on growing the existing gold resources at RC Gold while following up on drill successes made at other targets and testing additional priority targets in 2026.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



ADDITIONAL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Blackjack-Saddle-Eiger Corridor

Drilling returned numerous drill holes intersecting mineralization outside of the resource grade shells at the Blackjack and Eiger deposits and results at Saddle demonstrated the potential to add additional resources within the mineralized corridor.



211.2 m of 1.13 g/t Au, including 73.2 m of 2.05 g/t Au in early season drilling at Blackjack confirms continued robust grades and widths outside the current resource (see news release dated June 26, 2025).

8.0 m of 4.80 g/t Au and 6.3 m of 5.53 g/t Au from 817.0 and 856.7 m depth respectively within 65.0 m of 2.0 g/t Au at Blackjack indicating potential for underground resources (see news release dated May 8, 2025).

47.6 m of 2.09 g/t Au at the Saddle Zone, including 8.0 m of 5.07 g/t Au, extending near-surface mineralization within Blackjack pit limits (see news release dated July 17, 2025). At Eiger, step-out drilling delivered up to 121.0 m of 0.75 g/t Au and 26.0 m of 1.28 g/t Au outside the current inferred resource boundary, indicating potential for expansion ( see news release dated December 2, 2025).







Figure 3: Block Model of the Blackjack resource illustrating the coherent core of greater than 1 g/t material that extends from surface to a currently defined depth of 660 m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: A 3D Representation of the Current Blackjack Resource Shell showing the gold deposit that begins at surface and is open in all directions

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Rhosgobel Discovery - Gold and the critical metal Tungsten

The Rhosgobel intrusion, Sitka's third identified intrusion-related gold system, yielded some of the strongest and broadest intervals of the season. Mineralization was observed in drill holes over the entire 1.1 km strike length of the mineralized zone tested in drilling. The zone remains open in all directions with results for 15 holes pending.



235.9 m of 1.11 g/t Au, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t Au and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t Au (see news release dated September 18, 2025)

Significant visible tungsten mineralization led to additional assaying of Hole 24-02. Tungsten tri-oxide results complemented the 173.3m of 0.60 g/t Au previously reported with a value over the same interval of 0.095% WO3 including 12.4m of 2.43 g/t Au and 0.21% WO3 (see news release dated December 2, 2025) Collectively, Rhosgobel drilling confirmed gold mineralization across extensive strike length with strong grades starting from surface and demonstrated continuity at depth - a hallmark of a significant discovery zone.







Figure 5: Example of scheelite (top picture), a common tungsten mineral, illuminated by ultra-violet light with visible gold and bismuthinite (red circles) in a quartz vein in drill core from the Rhosgobel intrusion along with an additional example of visible gold (bottom picture), both observed in DDRCRG-25-042.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Contact / Pukelman Zone

Initial drilling at the Contact Zone - the fifth target to deliver visible gold occurrences in 2025 - returned exceptional results. The Contact Zone contains the most significant metasediment hosted mineralization on the Project located approximately 500 m south of the contact with the Pukelman intrusion.



Initial results from the Contact zone intersected 119.0 m of 1.01 g/t Au from surface, including 10.7 m of 4.10 g/t Au and 1.2 m of 24.8 g/t Au, confirming a near-surface, higher-grade gold zone (see news release dated November 12, 2025). Assays are pending for an additional three holes drilled at Contact and three holes at Pukelman.

Environmental Baseline Work

Environmental Baseline studies were initiated at the Project to inform future mine permitting.

Corporate Highlights

The Board of Directors was strengthened with the addition of Angus Campbell formerly Vice President of Exploration for Sabina Gold and Silver Corp. Throughout his career he has held senior technical positions with a focus on Health Safety Environment and Community, business development and discovery.



The Advisory Board was strengthened with the addition of Brad Thrall, a Metallurgical Engineer with more than 35 years of experience including corporate executive roles and mine development operations positions.

The Company successfully completed the 2025 exploration season with no lost time injuries. Updated NI 43-101 Technical Reports were completed on the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and Burro Creek Gold-Silver Project in Arizona (click HERE for details of the January 15, 2025 technical report on Burro Creek and HERE for details of the February 26, 2025 technical report on Alpha Gold).

2026 Outlook

The 2025 exploration results received to date have substantially increased Sitka's confidence in the RC Gold Project's potential to host several multi-million ounce gold deposits. Sitka is fully funded to continue advancing the RC Gold Project with over $45 million in the treasury. Continued drilling, resource updates, and systematic exploration across high-priority targets are planned to build on this success into 2026 and beyond. Sitka's goal for 2026 is to define our known deposits to the stage where we can begin economic studies, advance several areas to the point of outlining new mineral resource estimates and demonstrate the potential of the RC Gold Project to become a long lived gold mining camp.

About Sitka's Flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is one of the largest consolidated land packages strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and on the Company's website ( ).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85%. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

The company has now completed 165 diamond drill holes for a total of 59,770 metres across the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC), and an additional 3 holes for 858 metres in the May-Qu Intrusion. Drilling continues to outline higher grade mineralization at all zones including hole DDRCCC-24-068 at Blackjack which intersected 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface (see news release dated October 21, 2024), and hole DDRCCC-25-075 which intersected 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025). Drilling in 2024/2025 has resulted in the discovery of a new higher grade zone at Rhosggobel including hole DDRCRG-25-010 at Rhosgobel which intersected 235.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t gold, from surface (see news release dated September 18, 2025).

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 112.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (2.274 million ounces)(4) plus an Inferred resource of 280.6 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t gold (5.454 million ounces)(4), the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

(1) Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018.

(2) Harvey N., Gray P., Winterton J., Jutras M., Levy M.,Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. Victoria Gold Corp. December 31, 2022.

(3) Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020.

(4) July 8, 2025,Banyan Gold Corp., News Release.

(5)

(6) Jutras, M. 2022. Technical Report on the Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada, prepared for Victoria Gold Corp and filed on SEDAR () with an effective date of September 15, 2022

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $45 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties, please visit our website at

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

