Goranboy Unveils Official Mascot For Youth Capital 2026

For 2026, Goranboy district has been officially named Azerbaijan's Youth Capital, and its new logo and mascot have been unveiled, Azernews reports.

The central element of the logo, the letter "G," symbolises both Goranboy and youth itself. At the top, a flame reflects the origin of the name Goranboy-gor (qor) meaning fire or land of fires, while conveying energy and dynamism.

The lower part incorporates a river and natural elements, representing the region's rich natural heritage and its commitment to sustainable development. Together, these elements form a youthful image within the "G" itself.

The mascot for 2026 embodies the water element, chosen to reflect the importance of rivers and water resources in Goranboy's natural, social, and cultural life.

Beyond symbolising life, purity, and sustainability, the water mascot represents the constantly renewing, dynamic energy of youth and their forward-looking drive toward the future.

Note that Goranboy was officially designated as Azerbaijan's Youth Capital for 2026 by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The decision was made at the Ministry's board (collegium) meeting on December 16, 2024, where several regional titles for 2026 and beyond were assigned. At that meeting, Goranboy was chosen specifically for the Youth Capital status, while Gazakh was named the Sports Capital for 2026, and Ismayilli was selected as Youth Capital for 2027.

The designation reflects the government's aim to promote youth development, engagement, and empowerment in different regions of the country, highlighting Goranboy as a focal point for youth activities and initiatives throughout this year.