'Art Without Borders' Project Launched In Country

Bizi Birləşdirən Mədəniyyət (United by Culture) Public Association has announced the launch of its new initiative, "Art Without Borders", set to become a landmark event in Azerbaijan's cultural calendar, Azernews reports.

The project aims to create a vibrant platform for direct dialogue between renowned artists and the younger generation.

The first event of the project featured celebrated conductor and Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev. Titled "Dialogue with the Maestro", the meeting was held at the Cultural Centre of the Azerbaijan State Security Service.

During the event, participants explored how the universal language of music can bridge cultures and countries, the role of classical art in today's world, and the path an artist takes to achieve international recognition.

Maestro Guliyev shared his extensive artistic and life experiences, highlighted key moments of his career, and answered numerous questions from the audience.

Attendees noted that such encounters broaden young people's horizons, inspire creative growth, and foster a deeper understanding of art as an essential component of social life.

Ramil Gasimov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and chair of "Bizi Birləşdirən Mədəniyyət", emphasised that "Art Without Borders" will encompass a variety of artistic disciplines, fulfilling an important mission of cultural education and strengthening intergenerational dialogue.