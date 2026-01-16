Azerbaijan To Build Water And Sewage Infrastructure In Kalbajar's Zar Village

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Construction works will be carried out to develop the external water supply system as well as the wastewater network and related facilities in Zar village of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar District.

Azernews reports that the Construction Management Department of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) has launched the initial phase of the project. The agency has begun procedures to identify the contractor that will be responsible for implementing the works.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the construction of the water supply and sewage infrastructure will cost approximately 7.2 million manats.

Zar village is located in the Kalbajar District and is considered one of the region's ancient settlements. Historical sources also refer to the village under the name Tsar. In 1993, Zar was occupied by Armenian armed forces and remained under occupation for many years.

Following the 2020 Patriotic War and the signing of the trilateral ceasefire statement, Kalbajar District-including Zar village-was returned to Azerbaijan's control. Since then, large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts have been underway. Under state programs, plans include rebuilding infrastructure, resettling former residents, and facilitating the gradual return of the population to the village.