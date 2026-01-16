British Intelligence: In 2025, Russia Launches Five Times More Kamikaze Drones Against Ukraine Than In 2024

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The British Ministry of Defense reported this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

The report states that in 2025, Russia launched about 55,000 one-way unmanned aerial vehicles (kamikaze drones) against targets in Ukraine, about five times the number launched in 2024. According to analysts, this indicates an increase in Russia's capacity and production of this type of UAV.

In December 2025, Russia launched approximately 5,100 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian targets. This is less than in November, when Russia launched approximately 5,400 UAVs, which can almost certainly be explained by poor weather conditions.

“During December 2025, Russia also launched approximately 90 of its premier deep strike missiles, similar to November 2025. The use of OWA UAS complicates the air picture for Ukraine's air defence and increases the survivability of Russian premier missiles,” the report says.

It is also noted that the Russians have concentrated their air strikes on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, significantly worsening living conditions for the civilian population during the winter months. In response to the consequences of these strikes, on January 14, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared a nationwide state of emergency in the energy sector.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that during December 2025 and early January 2026, Russian occupiers launched six massive missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian territo ry.

