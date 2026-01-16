Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Receives Significant Missile Package For Air Defense Systems This Morning - Zelensky

2026-01-16 08:05:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a press conference following a meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel.

"Sometimes I want to speak frankly, but the situation does not allow me to do so. For example, until this morning, we had several systems [air defense] without missiles. Today, I can speak frankly about this because today I have these missiles," he said.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine receives each missile package after significant efforts to communicate with European countries and the US.

"The issue is not only about Patriot systems, which will never be enough. Ukraine has many different systems that were brought in during the war. This requires constant packages of missiles. Thank God, we received a serious package this morning. Now that it is in Ukraine, I can talk about it. But this comes at the cost of effort, blood, people's lives, and so on," he said.

Read also: Russians drop guided aerial bomb on checkpoint near Kupiansk, four wounded

As reported by Ukrinform, the Office of the President discussed the strengthening of the Ukrainian Air Force with representatives of the embassies of the United States, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany.

Archive photo: Office of the President

