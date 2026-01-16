Unmanned Systems Forces Stop Russian Attack On Key Front Line

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

"Operators of the K-2 brigade in a key sector hit infantry, armored vehicles and a ground robotic system. The enemy is trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces with small infantry groups under the cover of FPVs and using ground robotic systems. However, K-2 fighters timely detect such attempts and destroy the enemy on the approaches, which hampers their maneuver and reduces their ability to attack," the USF said.

In total, during January, K-2 fighters hit more than 350 enemy personnel.

Illustrative photo: Joint Forces Operation