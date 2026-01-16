Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Unmanned Systems Forces Stop Russian Attack On Key Front Line

Unmanned Systems Forces Stop Russian Attack On Key Front Line


2026-01-16 08:05:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

"Operators of the K-2 brigade in a key sector hit infantry, armored vehicles and a ground robotic system. The enemy is trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces with small infantry groups under the cover of FPVs and using ground robotic systems. However, K-2 fighters timely detect such attempts and destroy the enemy on the approaches, which hampers their maneuver and reduces their ability to attack," the USF said.

Read also: Syrskyi: In December, USF neutralized as many occupiers as Russia conscripted in single month

In total, during January, K-2 fighters hit more than 350 enemy personnel.

Illustrative photo: Joint Forces Operation

MENAFN16012026000193011044ID1110607599



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search