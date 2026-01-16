Unmanned Systems Forces Stop Russian Attack On Key Front Line
"Operators of the K-2 brigade in a key sector hit infantry, armored vehicles and a ground robotic system. The enemy is trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces with small infantry groups under the cover of FPVs and using ground robotic systems. However, K-2 fighters timely detect such attempts and destroy the enemy on the approaches, which hampers their maneuver and reduces their ability to attack," the USF said.Read also: Syrskyi: In December, USF neutralized as many occupiers as Russia conscripted in single month
In total, during January, K-2 fighters hit more than 350 enemy personnel.
Illustrative photo: Joint Forces Operation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment