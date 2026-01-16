Administration Acts Against Fraud As Eight Arrested For Extorting Idps

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In Tehsil Painda Cheena of Khyber, the registration process of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Tirah Valley is being carried out in an organized, transparent, and dignified manner under the supervision of the district administration. All possible facilities are being provided to the affected families during registration.

According to the administration, complaints were received from some IDP families during the registration process that certain elements were illegally charging eligible people amounts ranging from one to two thousand rupees in the name of tokens.

Taking immediate action on these complaints, Additional Assistant Commissioner Amanullah, along with the SHO of Bazar Zakhakhel, conducted a raid at Painda Cheena School and its surrounding areas. During the operation, eight individuals involved in illegally collecting money from deserving people and changing addresses on identity cards were arrested.

Illegal tokens, identity cards, and the extorted money were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

District administration officers are continuously monitoring all stages of the registration process. According to the administration, women and children are being given priority during registration and are cleared in the first phase, followed by the registration of men.

The administration stated that the registration process continues late into the night to ensure that as many affected families as possible are registered in a timely manner. IDPs arriving from Tirah Valley are being provided with shelter as well as basic facilities at the Painda Cheena camp.

Food and essential items are being regularly provided to the affected families at the camp, while administrative officers from across the district have been deployed at Painda Cheena to facilitate the public and ensure the provision of all possible services to the IDPs.

According to the district administration, the rehabilitation and facilitation of IDPs is among the government's top priorities, and all available resources are being utilized to achieve this objective.