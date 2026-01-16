Azerbaijani Embassy In France Commemorates 20 January Tragedy In Paris (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, together with the Friends of Azerbaijan Association (ADA), held a ceremony in Paris to honor the memory of the victims of the 20 January tragedy, the embassy told Trend.

In her remarks, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, recounted the bloody events of the night between 19 and 20 January 1990, when Soviet troops entered Baku, committing unprecedented violence against civilians.“20 January is not only a tragic day etched into our national memory but also a turning point in the fight for freedom. Despite the bloodshed, the Azerbaijani people's will could not be broken. During that night, Soviet troops entered Baku, committing unprecedented violence against civilians, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured.

The events of 20 January could not break the Azerbaijani people's will for independence. On the contrary, this tragedy strengthened national unity and reinforced the idea of sovereignty. Ordinary people faced tanks and weapons with courage, sacrificing their lives for freedom and laying the foundation of a future independent state,” Abdullayeva said.

The ambassador emphasized that the 20 January tragedy is not only a day of mourning but also the beginning of the path toward Azerbaijan's state independence. This path ultimately led to the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity in 2020 during the 44-day Patriotic War, when the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, liberated occupied territories, fulfilling the nation's 30-year quest for justice and sovereignty.

She also noted that following the restoration of territorial integrity, new realities have been established in the region, with a focus on a peace agenda. Negotiations are currently ongoing between Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia to sign a peace agreement, which is expected this year. Such a step could represent a key milestone for long-term stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

“Today, an independent, strong, and victorious Azerbaijan stands tall on the legacy of the 20 January martyrs and all heroes who sacrificed for the homeland. Their dedication will never be forgotten and will remain a symbol of freedom and pride throughout Azerbaijani history,” the ambassador said.

Following her speech, Jérôme Begen, the newly appointed president of the Friends of Azerbaijan Association (ADA), addressed the audience. He spoke about ADA's mission and activities, emphasizing the importance of promoting Azerbaijani culture and expanding membership.

Before the ceremony, ADA held its annual meeting at the Embassy's Cultural Center. The outgoing president, former member of the French National Assembly Jérôme Lambert, and Secretary General Mirvari Fataliyeva presented the annual report and outlined programs and projects for the current year. Jérôme Begen was elected as ADA's new president. In addition, new vice presidents and a secretary general were appointed for a three-year term.

The ceremony concluded with performances by distinguished Azerbaijani artists. Sahib Pashazade, director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist, recipient of the Presidential Award and“Taraggi” Medal, and winner of international competitions, performed on the tar. Saida Taghizade, director of the State Children's Philharmonic and laureate of international competitions, played the piano, and soprano Sona Isganderli, a graduate of the Parma Arrigo Boito Conservatory (Conservatorio di Musica Arrigo Boito – Parma) and laureate of international competitions, performed works by Azerbaijani and European composers.

