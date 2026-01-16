Cental Bank Moots Expanding Financial Inclusion In Azerbaijan With Mastercard
The discussion was held during the meeting between CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov and the delegation led by Vice Chairman and President of Strategic Growth at Mastercard, Jon Huntsman.
The meeting exchanged views on strategic cooperation directions between CBA and Mastercard for 2026–2029.
The parties also discussed initiatives to strengthen digital financial infrastructure and increase the efficiency of payment systems.
Additionally, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the parties.
