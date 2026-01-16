NITECORE Ready To Shine At SHOT Show 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 15, 2026 11:44 pm - NITECORE will showcase a wide range of tactical gear and EDC lighting solutions at the SHOT Show 2026. Visit NITECORE at Booth #42708.

NITECORE, an international professional outdoor electronics brand and a grand-slam winner of the world's leading industrial design awards, will participate in SHOT Show 2026 with a comprehensive display of its latest tactical gear and everyday carry (EDC) lighting solutions. Visitors can find NITECORE at Booth #42708, where the brand will highlight its continued commitment to innovation, performance, and professional-grade design.

At the show, NITECORE will debut and showcase several flagship lighting products designed for both professional and enthusiast users. Key highlights include the EDC17, an ultra-slim EDC flashlight featuring three independent light sources and multiple application modes, making its first official exhibition appearance since launch. Also on display is the EDC37, a high-performance tactical EDC flashlight that has attracted widespread attention for its exceptional output of 8,000 lumens combined with a powerful 8,000mAh battery capacity, delivering extended runtime and uncompromising performance. Another standout product is the NPL25 GL, a compact tactical light integrated with a green laser, engineered to provide long-range illumination and precise target acquisition in demanding environments.

Beyond lighting, NITECORE will present a diverse range of innovative and professional products, including high-capacity power banks, tactical headlamps, and advanced mosquito repellers. Designed to support outdoor exploration, tactical operations, and professional applications, these products demonstrate NITECORE's ability to expand its expertise across multiple gear categories while maintaining consistent quality and reliability.

Guided by its core philosophy,“Keep Innovating,” NITECORE continues to leverage international trade shows such as SHOT Show to connect with global audiences, media representatives, and industry partners, while showcasing its latest achievements in product design and technological innovation. During SHOT Show 2026, NITECORE cordially invites media professionals and attendees to visit Booth #42708 to experience firsthand its innovative, diversified, and forward-thinking tactical and outdoor gear solutions.