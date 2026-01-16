Gosharpener Announces Global Family Day Campaign For Students On January 1, 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 15, 2026 11:59 pm - GoSharpener is India's youth-focused sustainability education platform dedicated to nurturing environmentally responsible citizens from an early age. The platform works closely with schools to enable students take measurable eco-actions aligned.

GoSharpener launched its Global Family Day Campaign on January 1, 2026, encouraging students to reconnect with their families while rediscovering traditional sustainable practices. As part of the initiative, students were guided to explore eco-friendly skills passed down through generations, such as sun-drying food, reusing textiles, conserving water through rainwater collection, and other low-impact lifestyle habits.

Students engaged in meaningful conversations with elders to understand the origin and environmental benefits of these practices. They then showcased their learning through a one-minute act or demonstration, highlighting how traditional family wisdom continues to support sustainability in modern times. The campaign beautifully blended intergenerational bonding with environmental education.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation, with students making thoughtful use of their winter vacations by learning directly from their first teachers-their parents and grandparents. True to the spirit of Global Family Day, families came together to share knowledge, stories, and skills that promote mindful living and reduce waste.

“It is a matter of pride for us to reconnect with our grandparents, who carry a wealth of knowledge, experience, and sustainable traditions. This campaign helps children remain humble, grounded, and aware of their roots while celebrating Global Family Day,” said Mr. Prateek Kumar, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.

“It was heartwarming to see students rediscover forgotten traditions and engage with curiosity and respect. Their thoughtful questions and eagerness to learn made their grandparents proud. GoSharpener's purpose is fulfilled when family skills are revived and carried forward by inquisitive young learners,” added Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.

About GoSharpener

GoSharpener is India's youth-focused sustainability education platform dedicated to nurturing environmentally responsible citizens from an early age. The platform works closely with schools to enable students to take measurable eco-actions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Through simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits, campaigns, and SDG-based challenges, GoSharpener integrates sustainability into everyday student life.

By combining experiential learning with technology, GoSharpener helps students build leadership, critical thinking, and 21st-century skills while transforming school ecosystems into greener, more responsible spaces. The platform also enables students to create verified impact profiles that document their environmental contributions, encouraging long-term engagement and accountability.

GoSharpener's mission is to empower the next generation of eco-leaders while supporting India's progress on global sustainability benchmarks. Through education, action, and collaboration, GoSharpener continues to inspire schools and families to adopt sustainable practices for a better future.

Discover. Achieve. Build Impact Profile.