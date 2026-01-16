403
Kuwait, Oman Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed with his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi close fraternal relations between Kuwait and Oman over the phone on Friday.
During the phone conversation, they tackled ways and means to promote and develop bilateral relations across various fields in a way that serves both sisterly countries' common interests, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
They also addressed a number of regional issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
