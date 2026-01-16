Attention Long-Term Shareholders Of Integer Holdings Corp, (NYSE: ITGR) Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) And WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR) , shares prior to July 25, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer's claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company's C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR) , shares prior to July 25, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ITGR $ITGR #IntegerHoldings

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) - Securities Fraud Class Action Reaches Settlement:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) as a securities fraud class action has now reached a settlement. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) who have held shares since before October 7, 2020, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement. The underlying class action Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (v) accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lifecore and individual defendants have entered into an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs to settle the class action.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) shares prior to October 7, 2020, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#LFCR $LFCR #Lifecore

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) , shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) , shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MOH #Molina #MOH

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) – Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased WEBTOON (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or shortly after the Company's June 27, 2024 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? On November 14, 2025, the United States District Court for the Central District of California denied Defendants' attempt to dismiss an underlying securities fraud class action complaint. In allowing the class action to proceed, the court determined that Plaintiff adequately alleged that WEBTOON misled investors about the condition of one of its most critical performance metrics-Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) - at the time of its IPO. The Court also held that Plaintiff plausibly alleged that WEBTOON's risk disclosures and omission-based statements were misleading.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or shortly after the Company's June 27, 2024 IPO, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #WBTN #WEBTOON $WBTN

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: ...