Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Marks New Roadmap Progress As Phase 7 Activity Intensifies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Activity around the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) token has escalated as the project confirmed new roadmap execution and stronger distribution numbers. The offering has now reached its Phase 7 pricing tier, with participation rising across both small buyers and large wallets. With the public launch price already locked in above current levels, many traders are now watching allocation flow as Phase 7 moves closer to completion.

Mutuum Finance is building a lending and borrowing protocol centered on structured liquidity markets. The project opened its token offering in early 2025 and has advanced through several pricing tiers since then. The pace was steady during early phases, but distribution has increased during the most recent window as roadmap milestones began to line up with token mechanics.

Phase 7 Pricing Window Tightens

The Phase 7 tier prices MUTM at $0.04. This marks a 300% lift from the earliest price of $0.01. The public listing price is confirmed at $0.06, meaning Phase 7 sits below the launch level. That gap has not gone unnoticed by buyers who are positioning ahead of the V1 activation window.

More than 18,800 wallets now hold MUTM. Participation began in small batches in early phases and has expanded into a broader distribution curve during the latest stage. This shift is notable because it shows participation is no longer limited to early explorers. New wallets are arriving during Phase 7 as the roadmap gains visibility.

Alongside the wallet count, the funding side has also scaled. The offering has now raised over $19.7 million. For a project that has not yet activated full protocol utility, the amount has reinforced the view that large participants are willing to position ahead of the live usage cycle rather than after it begins.

Token Distribution Structure and Allocation Breakdown

Mutuum Finance set its token supply at 4 billion MUTM. From that supply, 45.5% of tokens are allocated to the presale. That equals about 1.82 billion tokens. More than 825 million of those tokens have already been sold across the first seven pricing tiers. The remaining supply for early allocation has now tightened, which has been a focus for larger buyers entering Phase 7.

The distribution is not based on free emission or variable minting. Tokens move through fixed pricing tiers that increase as allocation fills. This creates a set of cost bases that are easy for analysts to model. Price progression from $0.01 to $0.04 across the first seven stages established a clear appreciation curve.

The confirmed listing price at $0.06 creates a direct reference point for Phase 7 buyers. It has also created natural urgency as participants now recognize that Phase 8 pricing moves MUTM closer to the listing threshold.