Extendicare Announces Timing Of 2025 Fourth Quarter Results And Conference Call
To participate in the conference call on February 27, 2026, please dial 1-833-752-3395. A replay of the call by phone will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on March 13, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 followed by the passcode 7329373#.
A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available for those not participating in the call at under the“Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section and will be followed by an archived recording.
About Extendicare
Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care to meet the needs of the growing seniors' population, inspired by our mission to provide people with the care they need, wherever they call home. We operate a network of 99 long-term care homes (59 owned, 40 under management contracts), deliver approximately 13.5 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 152,100 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 28,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated team members who are passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.
Extendicare contact:
Jillian Fountain
Vice President, Investor Relations
T: (905) 470-5534
E:...
