COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) or the"Company"), a fully integrated alternative assets platform that offers an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles to consumers, collectors, and institutional clients worldwide, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

conference call can be accessed as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast:

U.S. dial-in number: 1-888-506-0062

International number: 1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 118433

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 19, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010

International replay number: 1-919-882-2331

Participant Access Code: 53463

The call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of website at.

About Inc. builds on gold's storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of the precious metals and collectibles value chain. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and collectibles that include rare coins and currency with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve consumers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands, Stack's Bowers Galleries,, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company's trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates under A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an“authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary,, extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company's operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.

is based in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding expectations with respect to growth, long-term success, operational enhancement, delivery of value, access to and credibility in the public markets, continuing execution on other steps in our strategic planning and anticipated cost savings. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: a neutral or negative reaction of our customers, partners and public markets to the change of our name, our brand and other corporate identifiers, and to our listing venue; our inability to seamlessly execute our rebranding strategy and the move to our new corporate headquarters location; unanticipated costs that may be incurred in connection with our rebranding and our headquarters move; potential confusion in the markets that we serve concerning our rebranding; difficulties with formulating and effectively executing on additional steps in our strategic plan; and our inability to successfully expand into other categories of collectibles or to enhance how these new asset categories are managed or transacted. There are other factors affecting our business generally which could cause our actual results to differ from those that we anticipate as a result of our rebranding program, including government regulations that might impede growth, particularly in Asia, including with respect to tariff policy; the inability to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses; changes in the current international political climate, which historically has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets but also has posed certain risks and uncertainties for the Company, particularly in recent periods; increased competition for the Company's higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company's business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; changes in consumer demand and preferences for precious metal products generally; potential negative effects that inflationary pressure may have on our business; the failure of our investee companies to maintain, or address the preferences of, their customer bases; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

...

Media Relations Contact:

ICR for