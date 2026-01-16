403
Italian Dental Industry Reaches €1.68 Billion With Exports Totalling €868 Million In 2024
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dental exports to the UAE reached EUR 32.67 million between January and September 2025, up 14.77% year on year
Italy will once again take centre stage at AEEDC 2026, the world's largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition, taking place from 19 – 21 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Bringing together 52 exhibiting companies, the Italian Pavilion will present the breadth of Italy's dental manufacturing and innovation ecosystem – from advanced equipment and materials to digital dentistry and clinical solutions – underscoring its position as a trusted global partner in dental excellence. Organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the Italian Dental Industries Association (UNIDI), will provide an integrated platform for business exchange, technical dialogue, and international collaboration. Visitors will experience an outstanding display of Italy's expertise in CAD/CAM systems, digital prosthetics, implantology, orthodontics, and environmentally responsible materials, a true reflection of the country's ability to blend technological innovation with craftsmanship and sustainability. According to the 2025 UNIDI Sector Report, Italy's dental industry continues to show strong international momentum, reaching a total turnover of €1.681 billion in 2024, with exports representing 64% of total production - a clear indicator of sustained global demand. Data from the UNIDI Export 2025 Report highlights that equipment accounts for 56% of Italy's dental exports, underlining the country's leadership in high-precision manufacturing and advanced dental technologies. The Middle East has emerged as a strategic growth market for Italian dental exports, which reached €47.6 million in 2024 across the region. Within this context, the United Arab Emirates continues to play a central role as a regional gateway for Italian dental innovation. This position is reflected in recent trade performance, with Italy's dental exports to the UAE reaching EUR 32.67 million between January and September 2025, representing a 14.77% year-on-year increase. During the same period, Italy's market share rose to 5.38%, signalling renewed momentum and sustained demand for Italian dental products in the UAE. “Our long-standing collaboration with the UAE goes beyond trade. It reflects a shared commitment to quality and technological progress. AEEDC serves as a bridge between Italian expertise and the region's thriving dental sector, creating concrete opportunities for business development and long-term commercial partnerships,” said H.E. Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates. Italy's dental industry continues to strengthen its international position by delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that respond to the evolving needs of modern dental practice. In the Middle East, and particularly in the United Arab Emirates, Italian manufacturers are supporting the expansion of advanced dental care through precision equipment, materials, and digital technologies. This growing presence reflects sustained global demand for Italian expertise and reinforces long-term partnerships that underpin the region's fast-developing dental healthcare ecosystem. “Italy's participation at AEEDC 2026 highlights our commitment to innovation, trade, and sustainability. According to UNIDI data, Italy's dental industry reached €1.681 billion in turnover in 2024, with exports exceeding €868 million and accounting for 64% of total production – demonstrating strong global demand for Italian technologies. Equipment represents 56% of exports, underlining Italy's leadership in advanced dental manufacturing. The Middle East, with the UAE as a key gateway, continues to be a strategic growth market, reinforcing 'Made in Italy' as a trusted partner in advancing high-quality oral healthcare,” stated Mr. Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman. “AEEDC continues to stand as a global benchmark for the dental industry, and our presence here represents an outstanding business opportunity for the Italian dental sector, which I am honored to represent as President of UNIDI. This year, the Italian collective includes more than 50 companies, a testament to the vitality, innovation, and international vision of our industry. We are equally pleased to extend an invitation to all AEEDC participants to join us at Italy's premier dental event, Expodental Meeting, which will be held in Rimini from 14 to 16 May 2026. It will be a valuable occasion to further strengthen business relations, explore cutting-edge technologies, and showcase the excellence of Italian dental manufacturing,” said Mr. Fabio Velotti, President of UNIDI. Visitors to AEEDC 2026 are invited to explore the Italian Pavilion, where Italy's most prominent manufacturers will present pioneering technologies and sustainable innovations shaping the future of dentistry.
