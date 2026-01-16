Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Market Business Report 2026-2031 Featuring Kredivo, Indodana, Akulaku, OVO Paylater, And Gopay / Gojek Paylater

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The BNPL payment market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 22.2% on annual basis to reach US$11.15 billion in 2026.

The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 32.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 9.12 billion to approximately USD 23.55 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Indonesia, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 90+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to Buy



Strategic and Innovation Insights: Gain clarity on the future direction of Indonesia's Buy Now Pay Later market by analysing strategic initiatives, business model evolution, and innovation-led approaches adopted by key BNPL providers to strengthen market positioning.

Comprehensive Understanding of BNPL Market Dynamics in Indonesia: Assess market size, growth outlook, and structural shifts across retail and e-commerce, supported by detailed segmentation by channel, business model, distribution model, merchant ecosystem, end-use sector, and consumer demographics, underpinned by 90+ KPIs.

Value and Volume-Based KPIs for Market Accuracy: Leverage a robust set of value and volume KPIs, including GMV, average transaction value, transaction volume, active users, revenue, and bad debt, to develop a precise understanding of BNPL adoption, usage intensity, and market maturity.

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Obtain a clear snapshot of the BNPL competitive landscape in Indonesia, including market share analysis of leading providers, enabling informed benchmarking and evaluation of market concentration and competitive intensity.

Actionable Inputs for Market Entry and Expansion Strategies: Identify high-growth categories, priority end-use sectors, and distribution channels to fine-tune go-to-market and partnership strategies, while assessing key trends, regulatory considerations, and risk factors shaping the BNPL ecosystem. In-Depth Consumer Behaviour Analysis: Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer attitudes and spending behaviour, with insights into BNPL adoption drivers, usage frequency, income and age-based usage patterns, gender splits, and monthly expense segmentation.

