Data Center RFID Market Expected To Soar To USD 2.12 Billion By 2032, Driven By Asset Visibility And Operational Control Enhancements
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Data Center RFID Market, by Technology
8.1. High Frequency
8.2. Low Frequency
8.3. Ultra High Frequency
9. Data Center RFID Market, by Offering
9.1. Hardware
9.1.1. Antennas
9.1.2. Readers
9.1.3. Tags
9.2. Services
9.2.1. Integration
9.2.2. Maintenance
9.3. Software
9.3.1. Application Software
9.3.2. Middleware
10. Data Center RFID Market, by Application
10.1. Asset Tracking
10.2. Environmental Monitoring
10.3. Inventory Management
10.4. Personnel Management
10.5. Security & Access Control
11. Data Center RFID Market, by End User
11.1. BFSI
11.2. Healthcare
11.3. IT & Telecom
11.4. Manufacturing
11.5. Retail
12. Data Center RFID Market, by Deployment
12.1. Cloud
12.2. On Premises
13. Data Center RFID Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Data Center RFID Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Data Center RFID Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States Data Center RFID Market
17. China Data Center RFID Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. Alien Technology Corporation
18.6. American Barcode and RFID Incorporated
18.7. Asset Vue LLC
18.8. Avery Dennison Inc.
18.9. CoreRFID Ltd.
18.10. GAO RFID Inc.
18.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company L.P.
18.12. HID Global Corporation
18.13. Impinj, Inc.
18.14. inLogic, Inc.
18.15. International Business Machines Corporation
18.16. Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.
18.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated
18.18. Mojix, Inc.
18.19. Radiant RFID, LLC
18.20. RF Code, Inc.
18.21. Schneider Electric SE
18.22. Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co., Ltd.
18.23. SimplyRFiD
18.24. SpotSee
18.25. The Frame Group Pty Limited
18.26. Turck Vilant Systems
18.27. Xerafy Singapore Pte Ltd.
18.28. Zebra Technologies Corporation
