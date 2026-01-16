Data Center RFID Market Expected To Soar To USD 2.12 Billion By 2032, Driven By Asset Visibility And Operational Control Enhancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center RFID Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The emerging Data Center RFID Market is set to expand from USD 1.34 billion in 2025 to USD 2.12 billion by 2032, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.76%. This growth highlights the critical role of RFID integration in enhancing data center operational control, asset visibility, and infrastructure automation strategies. As the demand for improved inventory management and access governance grows, RFID implementations are moving beyond mere tagging, evolving into sophisticated systems integrating readers, edge processing, and cloud connections. These advancements drive the efficiency and accuracy needed in modern data centers. Decision-makers are drawn to RFID solutions for their ability to streamline operations and enhance utilization visibility, facilitating strategic planning and competitive advantage. Technological and Market Dynamics Shaping RFID Deployments RFID technologies in data centers are undergoing significant transformation due to advancements in tag and reader capabilities. Enhanced read-range optimization and miniaturized tags are improving identification reliability without disrupting thermal and airflow management. Middleware enhancements further expedite maintenance and compliance activities, supporting hybrid architectures and edge facility demands. Improved interoperability standards are also helping reduce vendor lock-in, allowing for more resilient RFID adoption across varied data center environments. Impact of Tariffs on RFID Supply Chains Tariff changes have reshaped the sourcing and procurement strategies within RFID supply chains. Tariffs have elevated procurement risks, influencing the cost calculation and logistical considerations for components. This has led to a shift towards nearshoring and regional manufacturing initiatives to shield production from trade volatility. Organizations are adapting their supplier agreements and inventory strategies to mitigate the short-term impacts of tariffs, aligning their negotiations with risk management objectives for better operational continuity. Key Takeaways from This Report

Emerging RFID Ecosystem: The integration of hardware, services, and software underscores the importance of viewing RFID solutions as cohesive ecosystems. This approach reduces fragmentation risk and accelerates time to value.

Sector-Specific Solutions: Differentiated requirements across industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom highlight the need for customized RFID solutions that align with regulatory and operational constraints.

Regional Influences: Distinct regional characteristics in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific are shaping RFID adoption patterns and operational models, guiding deployment strategies and partner ecosystem choices. Vendor and Competitive Analysis: Evaluating vendor strategies, product innovations, and partnerships provides insights into market positioning and solution viability, essential for informed decision-making in RFID integration. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center RFID Market, by Technology

8.1. High Frequency

8.2. Low Frequency

8.3. Ultra High Frequency

9. Data Center RFID Market, by Offering

9.1. Hardware

9.1.1. Antennas

9.1.2. Readers

9.1.3. Tags

9.2. Services

9.2.1. Integration

9.2.2. Maintenance

9.3. Software

9.3.1. Application Software

9.3.2. Middleware

10. Data Center RFID Market, by Application

10.1. Asset Tracking

10.2. Environmental Monitoring

10.3. Inventory Management

10.4. Personnel Management

10.5. Security & Access Control

11. Data Center RFID Market, by End User

11.1. BFSI

11.2. Healthcare

11.3. IT & Telecom

11.4. Manufacturing

11.5. Retail

12. Data Center RFID Market, by Deployment

12.1. Cloud

12.2. On Premises

13. Data Center RFID Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific

14. Data Center RFID Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO

15. Data Center RFID Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea

16. United States Data Center RFID Market



17. China Data Center RFID Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. Alien Technology Corporation

18.6. American Barcode and RFID Incorporated

18.7. Asset Vue LLC

18.8. Avery Dennison Inc.

18.9. CoreRFID Ltd.

18.10. GAO RFID Inc.

18.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company L.P.

18.12. HID Global Corporation

18.13. Impinj, Inc.

18.14. inLogic, Inc.

18.15. International Business Machines Corporation

18.16. Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

18.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated

18.18. Mojix, Inc.

18.19. Radiant RFID, LLC

18.20. RF Code, Inc.

18.21. Schneider Electric SE

18.22. Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co., Ltd.

18.23. SimplyRFiD

18.24. SpotSee

18.25. The Frame Group Pty Limited

18.26. Turck Vilant Systems

18.27. Xerafy Singapore Pte Ltd.

18.28. Zebra Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Data Center RFID Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900