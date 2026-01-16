ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In International Narcotics Money Laundering Case

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Jan 16 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) Panaji Zonal Office on Friday conducted search operations at 26 premises across multiple states, including Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, and Delhi, in connection with an international narcotics trafficking and money laundering case, an official statement said.

The searches, carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), followed the registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on an FIR lodged by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Goa Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, involving the trafficking of narcotic substances in commercial quantities.

The ED said the search operations have uncovered a well-organised inter-state drug trafficking syndicate.

Investigations have traced the distribution of narcotic substances on a business-to-business (B2B) basis across several states, including Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Kerala.

During the searches, the agency seized a substantial amount of cash, narcotic substances, including charas and other contraband, as well as incriminating documents and digital devices.

Analysis of the seized digital devices and documents has revealed evidence of a large-scale supply of narcotics such as MDMA, Ecstasy, Hash, Kush, Shrooms, Rashol Cream, Cocaine and Super Cream across multiple states and within India.

The investigation has also revealed the systematic use of courier and postal channels for transporting narcotics, along with the routing of proceeds of crime through UPI, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and cash transactions.

The ED further noted instances of layering and concealment of illicit proceeds through complex financial channels.

According to the agency, the probe has established linkages with suppliers and the active involvement of multiple associates and facilitators in the narcotics supply chain and the laundering of proceeds of crime.

The ED said it is sharing relevant inputs emerging from the investigation with other law enforcement agencies for appropriate action as per the law. It reiterated its commitment to dismantling organised drug trafficking networks and choking the financial channels used to launder proceeds of crime.