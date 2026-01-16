Somnath Visit By PM Modi Marks Grand Cultural And Spiritual Milestone: Gujarat Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent three-day visit to Gujarat, especially his participation in the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', has been hailed as a landmark moment for the state.

The Gujarat Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reviewed the visit in detail during a meeting in Gandhinagar and praised the state administration for its flawless execution of the large-scale events.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Gujarat government spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani described the visit as an extraordinary blend of cultural pride, spiritual devotion, and national sentiment.

According to Vaghani, the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' was far more than a festive gathering -- it emerged as a powerful expression of India's heritage and collective faith.

The atmosphere at Somnath was electric, with Vedic chants reverberating across the ancient temple complex and thousands of devotees filling the pathways, temple courtyard, and surrounding areas to welcome the Prime Minister.

The immense turnout, Minister Vaghani said, symbolised the people's deep trust and unwavering affection for PM Modi.

The state Cabinet formally acknowledged this overwhelming public response with pride.

A key highlight of the briefing was Minister Vaghani's announcement that Prime Minister Modi has declared a year-long nationwide celebration of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

This initiative seeks to honour the valour of those who defended the Somnath temple across centuries and to celebrate Somnath's enduring cultural legacy.

Gujarat, Minister Vaghani added, is fully committed to ensuring that devotional and patriotic activities continue throughout the year, carrying the message of Somnath's resilience to every corner of India.

The Minister also emphasised the remarkable efficiency of the state administration, which organised a large-scale, high-security event in Somnath within an exceptionally tight timeframe of just four to five days.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, officials delivered swift and precise coordination -- an achievement Minister Vaghani described as a testament to the "dynamic governance" of Gujarat.

The state Cabinet unanimously praised the government officials who worked round-the-clock to ensure the programme's success.

Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat itinerary also included key engagements beyond Somnath.

He inaugurated the Kutch-Saurashtra regional edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit in Rajkot, launched the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, visited the historic Sabarmati Ashram, held a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Gandhinagar, and flagged off new metro routes from Mahatma Mandir.

Together, these events underscored Gujarat's growing cultural prominence and development momentum.