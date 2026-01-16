AIMIM Emerges As Major Force In Maharashtra Civic Polls, Secures 95 Seats

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) In a significant shift in Maharashtra's urban political landscape, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has registered a powerful performance in the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections. According to the latest data, the party has successfully elected 95 corporators across 13 municipal bodies in the state, marking its strongest-ever presence in Maharashtra's local self-governing bodies.

AIMIM has posed a serious challenge to the Samajwadi Party in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra through its gains. The party hopes to increase its presence across the state ahead of Assembly elections slated for 2029. Further, the Congress party will have to step up efforts to regain its fast-depleting support from Muslims and minorities, especially in the wake of AIMIM's consolidation.

AIMIM has significantly expanded its footprint beyond its traditional strongholds, successfully challenging established players in several key regions. The "strong push" mentioned by analysts suggests that AIMIM has consolidated its vote share in Marathwada and Western Maharashtra, particularly.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which has been AIMIM's stronghold, it has secured the highest concentration of its corporators, defeating the Shiv Sena factions. Early results indicate that AIMIM has also made inroads into the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), picking up crucial seats in minority-dominated pockets where they displaced traditional Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidates.

The party has made significant gains also in Solapur and Dhule. In Mumbai, the party has improved upon its 2017 performance (where it held 2 seats), aiming to play a vocal role in the opposition benches of the BMC.

AIMIM leader Khairunisa Akbar Husain, who won from Ward No 145 in Mumbai, said, "The victory is of the people, not mine alone... We will work on all the issues that we had raised." Political observers note that the AIMIM's strategy focused on local infrastructure and representation issues rather than just national rhetoric.

By winning 95 seats, the party has positioned itself as a "kingmaker" in several smaller municipal councils where no single alliance (Mahayuti or MVA) has reached a clear majority.

AIMIM recently hogged the headlines after it joined hands with the BJP in the Akot Municipal Council. However, the association did not last long after the BJP walked out of it following outrage and strong criticism by Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS.

AIMIM had recorded a notable performance in Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections held in December last year in Maharashtra by winning 83 seats. The party also secured one Nagar Parishad president's post. It said the results reflect public support for its political approach.

The party said that its success in the Maharashtra Municipal Council elections shows that people stand with development, justice, and strong leadership. It also described the outcome as a reflection of grassroots efforts and long-standing political work at the local level.

It further stated that this electoral performance represents the triumph of grassroots struggles and honest politics. The party said the results amplify the voice of the oppressed and suppressed sections. The emphasis remained on local-level engagement and sustained political outreach rather than short-term campaigning. Through its message, AIMIM linked its municipal success to broader social and political goals.

