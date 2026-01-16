Odisha: After Mlas, BJD Suspends Two Senior Leaders For Anti-Party Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (IANS) A day after the suspension of two MLAs, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday suspended two senior leaders in the Jajpur district over charges of involvement in anti-party activities.

The party president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Friday suspended both the party president and vice president of the Jajpur district.

Ganeswar Baral, Vice President, Zilla Parishad, Jajpur District, is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his involvement in anti-party activities, with immediate effect, reads an order issued by party vice president Pratap Jena.

According to another order, Nalini Prabha Jena, President, Zilla Parishad, Jajpur District, was suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect for her involvement in anti-party activities.

On Thursday, BJP President Naveen Patnaik suspended Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra and Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud over their alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, both MLAs, were suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities, a statement issued on Thursday read.

After the suspension of the two MLAs from the party, BJD spokesperson and Media Coordinator Lenin Mohanty stated, "Naveen Patnaik never tolerates corrupt traitors. The Members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, have breached these guidelines. Following careful deliberation and due process, both have been suspended from the party with immediate effect."

The BJD spokesperson further added that party workers across Odisha wholeheartedly welcomed Patnaik's decision to suspend Mohapatra and Mahakud on Thursday evening.

He stated that all party members are expected to adhere to the party's constitution and established guidelines, and that the BJD leadership has consistently taken firm action against the violators.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader and the party's chief whip, Pramila Mallik, welcomed the decision, calling it a move to "clear the dirt" from the party.