Radiation Detection, Monitoring And Safety Market To Reach $5.23 Bn By 2031, Driven By Healthcare Expansion And Security Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Overview

The Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market continues to gain steady attention as governments, healthcare providers, and industrial operators strengthen their focus on radiation safety and compliance. According to the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety industry report by Mordor Intelligence, the market was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2031, reflecting sustained demand across medical, energy, security, and industrial sectors.

Key Trends Shaping the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market

Expanding Use in Medical and Healthcare Settings

Medical and healthcare facilities represent a major area of adoption within the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market. Increased reliance on radiotherapy, diagnostic imaging, and nuclear medicine procedures has elevated the need for precise dose measurement and monitoring systems.

Regulatory Focus on Environmental and Workplace Monitoring

Regulatory bodies across regions are reinforcing mandates related to radiation exposure limits and continuous environmental monitoring. This has strengthened demand for fixed monitoring systems around nuclear plants, research facilities, and waste management sites.

Security and Defense Applications Driving Adoption

Radiation detection plays a vital role in homeland security and defense operations. Border control agencies, ports, and critical infrastructure sites increasingly deploy radiation monitoring systems to identify illicit nuclear materials.

Shift Toward Connected and Digital Monitoring Solutions

Digital connectivity has become an important trend in radiation monitoring. End users are adopting systems that support real-time data transmission, centralized dashboards, and automated alerts. Connected dosimeters and networked detectors simplify compliance management and reduce manual record-keeping.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Detection and Monitoring

Safety

By Detector Technology

Gas-Filled Detectors

Scintillation Detectors

Semiconductor Detectors

Personal Dosimeters

By End-User Industry

Medical and Healthcare

Energy and Power

Homeland Security and Defence

Industrial

Research and Academic Laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Explore Our Full Library of Technology, Media and Telecom Research Industry Reports -

Key Players in the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Kromek Group p

Conclusion

The Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market is positioned for steady progress as safety awareness, regulatory oversight, and application diversity continue to expand. Demand from healthcare, security, and energy sectors underpins long-term market stability, while digital monitoring solutions enhance operational efficiency and compliance management.

For more insights on Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence Page:

Industry Related Reports:

Emission Monitoring Systems Market - The Emission Monitoring Systems Market Report is Segmented by System Type (Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS), and Predictive Emission Monitoring Systems (PEMS)), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Monitoring Technology (Extractive, Dilution, and In-Situ), End-User Industry (Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Metals and Mining, and More), and Geography.

Environment Monitoring Devices Market - The Environment Monitoring Devices Market is Segmented by Product Type (Sensors and Monitors (Indoor, Outdoor, and Portable)), Application (Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring, Noise Pollution Monitoring), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World).

Gas Detectors Market

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...ttps://