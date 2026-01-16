Turkmenistan, Armenia Discuss Trade And Investment Cooperation
During a business meeting in the capital of Armenia, representatives from both nations' governments and businesses gathered to discuss the matters at hand.
The event featured B2B negotiations between Turkmen and Armenian companies, focusing on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation. Entities engaged in the textile and food processing sectors, agricultural operations, pharmaceutical developments, transport and logistics frameworks, jewelry production, and tourism initiatives participated in the meeting.
