Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan, Armenia Discuss Trade And Investment Cooperation

Turkmenistan, Armenia Discuss Trade And Investment Cooperation


2026-01-16 07:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Turkmenistan and Armenia held talks on bilateral trade, opportunities for economic development, business conditions in both countries, and prospects for attracting foreign investment, Trend reports via the Embassy of Armenia in Turkmenistan.

During a business meeting in the capital of Armenia, representatives from both nations' governments and businesses gathered to discuss the matters at hand.

The event featured B2B negotiations between Turkmen and Armenian companies, focusing on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation. Entities engaged in the textile and food processing sectors, agricultural operations, pharmaceutical developments, transport and logistics frameworks, jewelry production, and tourism initiatives participated in the meeting.

MENAFN16012026000187011040ID1110607415



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search