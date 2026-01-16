Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky, Pavel Honor Fallen Soldiers In Kyiv

Zelensky, Pavel Honor Fallen Soldiers In Kyiv


2026-01-16 07:05:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook.

"We will always be grateful to each and every one of them for everything they did to preserve Ukraine, for standing in defense of our state, and for fighting the enemy. Honored be the memory of our warriors. Eternal gratitude to them," he said.

Read also: Czech president arrives in Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on Friday, January 16.

MENAFN16012026000193011044ID1110607414



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search