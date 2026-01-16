Zelensky, Pavel Honor Fallen Soldiers In Kyiv
"We will always be grateful to each and every one of them for everything they did to preserve Ukraine, for standing in defense of our state, and for fighting the enemy. Honored be the memory of our warriors. Eternal gratitude to them," he said.Read also: Czech president arrives in Ukraine
Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on Friday, January 16.
