Zelensky, Pavel Honor Fallen Soldiers In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook.

"We will always be grateful to each and every one of them for everything they did to preserve Ukraine, for standing in defense of our state, and for fighting the enemy. Honored be the memory of our warriors. Eternal gratitude to them," he said.

Czech president arrives in Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on Friday, January 16.