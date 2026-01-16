Zaluzhnyi, Lammy To Host 100-Year Partnership Forum With Britain In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"I am pleased to welcome Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Lammy to Ukraine," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

According to him, "this visit is another testament to the intensive cooperation between our countries, the central element of which was the signing of the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement. This happened exactly a year ago."

"Today we will jointly host the 100-Year Partnership Forum and discuss the specific content of future cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. We are talking about various areas – from the economy and recovery to education. And of course, with a special emphasis on security," Zaluzhnyi said.

He expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom "for its assistance and active position in defending Ukraine's interests in these difficult times."

Photo credit: Valerii Zaluzhnyi / Facebook