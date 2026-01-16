MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Optimi Health Announces Equity Incentive Grants and Corporate Update

January 16, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Optimi Health Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) (" Optimi " or the " Company "), a Canadian GMP-compliant manufacturer of MDMA and psilocybin, today announced a series of equity compensation and marketing initiatives designed to support its growth strategy and enhance market awareness.

Equity Incentive Grants

Optimi announces that, pursuant to its equity incentive plan and subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange, it has approved the grant of an aggregate of 850,000 stock options (the " Options ") and 555,000 restricted share rights (the " RSRs ") to certain directors, officers, employees, and key individuals associated with the Company (collectively, the " Equity Compensation Grant ").

The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance, subject to applicable vesting provisions, at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share. The RSRs will vest and convert into common shares of the Company for no additional consideration, subject to applicable vesting provisions. Any common shares issued pursuant to the Options or RSRs will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day following the date of issuance.

Marketing and Sponsored Research Initiatives

The Company further announces that it has entered into a research sponsorship agreement with Diamond Equity Research LLC (" DER "), an unregistered equity research firm headquartered in New York, USA. Under the terms of the agreement, DER will provide independent research coverage on the Company, including the preparation of an initiation report outlining the investment opportunity and incorporating at least one financial valuation model.

Research coverage and related content are expected to be distributed through various financial and social media platforms, including FactSet, LinkedIn, Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, X (formerly Twitter), Zacks, and Thomson One.

Marketing and Investor Awareness Services

In addition, Optimi announces that it has engaged Native Ads Inc. (" Native Ads ") to provide investor awareness and promotional services, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The digital media and content distribution campaign is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026 and continue for a term of up to 24 months, or until the approved budget is fully expended.

Under the agreement, Native Ads will conduct a digital advertising campaign intended to increase awareness and understanding of the Company and its regulated pharmaceutical product portfolio, including its MDMA and psilocybin drug products. The campaign will include advertising across search engines, financial publications, and financial websites. The Company has approved a budget of up to US$350,000 for these services.

Native Ads will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and the agreement does not include any performance based compensation factors. Native Ads and Optimi are arm's length parties, and neither Native Ads nor its principals hold any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company as of the date of the agreement.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Dane Stevens, CEO

Optimi Health Corp.

Telephone: (778) 7614551

Email: ...

Website:

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

Telephone: (262) 3572918

Email: ...

Website:

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) is a Canadian Good Manufacturing Practices (" GMP ") compliant pharmaceutical drug manufacturer licensed by Health Canada for the handling of controlled substances and GMP production. Operating from two 10,000 squarefoot facilities in British Columbia under a Drug Establishment License issued by Health Canada, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated markets, with products currently available for prescription use in Australia through the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

