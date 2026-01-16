403
Egypt, US Stress Need For Diplomacy For More Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Egypt and the US assured on Friday the need to facilitate a proper environment to overcome political issues through diplomacy for a more secure and stable region.
Egypt's Foreign Ministry gave a press statement saying that during a phone call between Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, as part of ongoing coordination and consultations between Egypt and the US regarding regional issues of common interest.
They also included that, given the latest developments on the regional situation, particularly in Iran, there is a need to work on reducing escalation and tension in order to avoid the region sliding into instability and chaos.
Regarding the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the two sides exchanged views on the steps and procedures after moving to the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan.
It was further explained that the need to move forward with the implementation of the requirements of the second phase, including the start of work of the Palestinian technocrat committee, deployment of the international stability force to monitor the ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the sector, and the start of the early recovery and reconstruction phase.
Witkoff applauded Egypt's pivotal role in supporting security and stability, and Egypt's continuous efforts to contain various regional crises and push for political solutions that contribute to calming the situation in the region.
Regarding ways to enhance the strategic partnership between Egypt and the US, both sides praised the relations as a fundamental pillar for supporting security and stability in the Middle East.
Both sides expressed their shared desire to enhance cooperation in various political, security, and economic fields in a way that serves the common interests of both sides and supports efforts to achieve security and stability in the region. (end)
