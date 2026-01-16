403
Egypt FM Opposes Military Escalation In Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Friday that his country absolutely rejects any military escalation bid that could undermine Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Egyptian foreign minister made the remarks in a call with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, emphasizing that Cairo's unwavering position is based on supporting Lebanon, respecting its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and helping the Lebanese state impose its complete control over all its territory, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
He also reiterated his country's backing to Lebanese national establishments' efforts to live up to their due responsibilities of maintaining the country's security and stability in order to ensure the interests of the Lebanese people.
In this context, he Egyptian minister voiced appreciation to the Lebanese government's efforts to completely control the country's territory, while welcoming the completion of the first phase of Lebanon's arms control.
He regarded this as a step that reflects obvious commitment to promoting the Lebanese state's sovereignty and establishing the role of its legitimate institutions. (end)
