Pro-Iran Rallies Held In Kashmir After Friday Prayers

2026-01-16 07:03:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid the deadly protests challenging Iran's theocracy and threats by the US to intervene militarily in the country, peaceful demonstrations were taken out at several places in Kashmir in support of the Islamic Republic after the congregational prayers on Friday, officials said.

Several Shia-dominated areas in Srinagar, Pulwama and Budgam witnessed the demonstrations as the agitators raised slogans in favour of Iran and against the US and Israel, they said.

Kashmir Observer

