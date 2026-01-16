Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes Security Milestones With Nearly $20M Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interest in early-stage DeFi crypto continues to build as several new protocols move closer to functional deployment. One of the names drawing attention in this trend is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project is now entering a phase where its development roadmap and structural design are becoming more visible to investors. The combination of product buildout, security work, and token distribution has created what many in the market view as an anticipation window.

Mutuum Finance Works Toward Dual Markets

Mutuum Finance is a new crypto protocol focused on building a lending and borrowing system with structured mechanics. The goal is to allow users to supply liquidity and earn yield, while borrowers access capital against collateral under defined rules. The model includes interest logic, collateral safeguards, and liquidation pathways to protect liquidity during volatility.

This type of system is familiar in the broader lending space, but Mutuum Finance aims to create more flexible market structures that support both pooled lending and matched lending. This approach allows different user types to interact based on credit needs and deposit strategies rather than broad speculation alone.

The project opened its token offering in early 2025. Since then, participation has expanded. More than 18,800 holders now have exposure to MUTM and the offering has raised close to $20 million in funding. That level of participation is notable for a protocol that has not yet begun full utility on-chain. It signals that interest has formed during the build phase rather than waiting for live activity.

Phase Progression and Allocation Structure

Mutuum Finance uses a tiered pricing structure for early token distribution. Each phase assigns a fixed allocation at a defined price level. Once the allocation is sold out, the offering advances to the next phase with a higher price.

The token currently sells at $0.04 in Phase 7. This stage represents the most recent tier before public listing. The structure is intended to reward early participation while maintaining clear cost basis ranges as the protocol moves toward its launch window.

The offering began at $0.01 in early 2025. That means the current pricing represents a 300% MUTM appreciation from the first tier. The confirmed listing price for public markets sits at $0.06. Because Phase 7 sits below that level, many participants view the phase as a discounted access window ahead of open liquidity.

Token Supply Breakdown and Distribution Mechanics

Mutuum Finance set the total token supply at 4 billion MUTM. From that supply, 45.5% is allocated for the ongoing offering. That equals roughly 1.82 billion MUTM. More than 825 million tokens have already been sold across the first seven pricing tiers. This allows analysts to track both the flow of supply and the rate of distribution as the project approaches its launch stage.