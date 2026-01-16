Diamond Drilling Commences At Nobel Resources Cuprita Copper Project, Chile

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX – V: NBLC) (the“Company” or“Nobel”) is pleased to announce diamond drilling has commenced at the Cuprita copper project, Chile (“Cuprita” or the“Project”). Nobel is conducting the first ever diamond drill program on this highly prospective Project (Figure 1). Exploration surveys over the past year by Nobel's Chilean technical team indicate the Project features key geological and geophysical characteristics that are associated with mineralized porphyry copper systems in this region (see news release dated January 7, 2026):



Located within the Paleocene porphyry copper belt

Widespread copper mineralization in outcrops (including small scale mines) and extensive copper geochemistry anomalies

Presence of an extensive leach cap, commonly associated with porphyry copper deposits in this region

Extensive development of tourmaline breccia zones, a common pathfinder for porphyry copper projects in the region

IP anomalies and magnetic lows associated with the target area, similar to low-pyrite porphyry copper deposits in the region A structural setting similar to major deposits, including El Salvador, Cerro Colorado, Spence, Sierra Gorda and Fortuna – northeast structural corridor crosscut by northwest secondary faults

Larry Guy, Chairman and CEO of Nobel, states:“We are excited to commence 2026 with the initial diamond drilling campaign of the highly prospective copper porphyry targets at Cuprita. The work that the Nobel team has done outlines a compelling area with extensive copper mineralization and associated alteration at surface - with key characteristics typically associated with mineralized porphyry copper deposits in this region of Chile”.







Figure 1: Location of Cuprita Project relative to copper deposits in the region.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Gower is a consultant of Nobel and is not considered independent of the Company.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

