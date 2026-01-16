Ataibeckley Participates In The 64Th Annual ACNP Meeting With Two Scientific Poster Presentations And Hot Topic Presentation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced its participation in the 64th Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP), which took place on January 12 - 15, 2026 in Nassau, The Bahamas. The Company presented new clinical and preclinical data supporting its development of transformative mental health therapies in two poster presentations and a Hot Topic Presentation.

Dr. David Feifel, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego and Founder and President of the Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute, presented efficacy and safety data from AtaiBeckley's Phase 2b study of BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate) nasal spray in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Dr. Feifel's poster, titled 'Rapid Antidepressant Effect of Intranasal BPL-003 (5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine) in Treatment-Resistant Depression: A Phase 2b Double-Blind Study,' was also selected for inclusion in the prestigious Hot Topics Session - a highly competitive forum reserved for the most compelling and impactful new findings across neuropsychopharmacology. The poster showed that a single 8 mg or 12 mg dose of BPL-003 resulted in a significant, rapid, and sustained antidepressant effect compared with a 0.3 mg sub-perceptual dose control at all timepoints in the study, and that both active dose levels were well-tolerated. The findings indicate the potential benefits of intranasal BPL-003 in the treatment of TRD and highlight the need for further investigation in Phase 3 trials.

In addition, Dr. Michelle Kokkinou, Senior Scientist, Non-Clinical Development at AtaiBeckley, presented a preclinical poster titled 'The Pharmacological, Pharmacokinetic and Potential Neuroplasticity-Related Profile of 5-MeO-DMT (mebufotenin), a 5-HT Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Mood Disorders.' The study investigated in vitro binding, in vivo pharmacokinetics, efficacy and potential mechanism of action of 5-MeO-DMT preclinically. The findings support effects of 5-MeO-DMT that are potentially relevant to its therapeutic use for the treatment of mood disorders, and highlight therapeutic approaches for targeting neuroplasticity alterations thought to be implicated in individuals with mood disorders.

Commenting on the Company's participation at ACNP, Dr Kevin Craig, Chief Medical Officer at AtaiBeckley said,“We are delighted that our Phase 2b BPL-003 results were not only selected for poster presentation but also recognized as a Hot Topic, one of the most competitive and prestigious categories at ACNP. This distinction underscores the strength and impact of our clinical findings in treatment-resistant depression. We're equally pleased that our preclinical work exploring the pharmacology of 5-MeO-DMT was accepted for presentation. Together, these presentations showcase the breadth of our science and our commitment to creating breakthroughs in mental health.”

About BPL-003

BPL-003 is a patent-protected, proprietary intranasal formulation of mebufotenin benzoate, administered via a nasal spray device used in a previously approved drug product. BPL-003 is designed to deliver rapid and durable effects from a single dose, with a short psychedelic duration, and is being investigated as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD). BPL-003 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is covered by granted US, UK and European composition-of-matter patents, with multiple further claims pending in various jurisdictions.

About AtaiBeckley Inc.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments. It was formed through the strategic combination of atai Life Sciences N.V. and Beckley Psytech Limited in November 2025. AtaiBeckley's pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder, which are in Phase 2 clinical development. It is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create new possibilities in mental health by providing effective, commercially scalable and convenient interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

