Alibaba: The AI Kingmaker

MENAFN - Asia Times) A doctor anywhere likely loves using AI as a second opinion on her lawyers' legal advice, to prepare for a meeting or to fact-check his claims. However, she perhaps still has only scorn, when she is wearing the other shoe. She has a list of reasons why AI should not be trusted for her domain.

One can reverse the positions of the doctor and the lawyer above, and the arguments will be the same. We can create similar examples using any pairs not just from doctors and lawyers, but also from analysts, videographers, writers, coders or any of dozens of other professionals. The conclusion is always the same.

So, when a surveyor comes calling, whether you trust AI, what is the likely answer from the Doctor busy using a chatbox for her legal case? In societies where most people are service-sector professionals or experts, the displayed or expressed distrust towards AI, driven by views towards one's own field of expertise, tends to be higher, even if the usage is not.

But not all societies are built that way.

The trust chasm

It is hard to overstate how psychologically different the AI moment feels in China versus the West. The Western conversation still carries a tone of“Are we sure this is real?” dominated by analysts, journalists, podcasters and other voices, who are not much different from the doctor above.

The“slop” discussions are amplified by a section of technology companies facing disruption pressures that increasingly engulf not just database companies but an increasing number of the B2C segments.

The Chinese conversation, exemplified by a panel discussion that went viral this week, increasingly resembles a consumer-tech conversation:“Which AI app should I use, and how fast can I integrate it into what I already do?”

This difference is not merely cultural trivia. It has investment consequences. It changes the speed at which products become habits, habits become workflows, and workflows become revenue.

And if there is one under-appreciated rule in technology investing, it is this: the biggest fortunes are usually not made by the cleverest debate. They are made by the lowest-friction adoption.

The following numbers are from a small number of select surveys. With more surveys conducted regularly, and realities turning rapidly, the precise numbers analysts like to work with could be different with a different selection, but the gap is wide enough to not affect the conclusions.

In China, possibly because of the less dominant role of service-sector professionals discussed above, as well as many cultural factors, and because of less circular effects of media doomerism, 83% of people see AI products and services as more beneficial than harmful. This is as per the Stanford HAI's AI Index 2025. In the United States, that number is 39%. In Canada, 40%. In the Netherlands, 36%.

This is not unique to China. Indonesia sits at 80%. Thailand at 77%. India at 71%. The pattern is clear: in emerging economies with younger demographics, manufacturing-heavy employment, and less entrenched professional services sectors, AI optimism runs high.

We should not pretend surveys are destiny, particularly for us at GenInnov, who have repeatedly ignored the most discussed ones like the MIT survey in preference for the explosive actual token growth.

But sentiment is still the first and easiest proxy for adoption friction. A country where the default stance of opinion-setters is“let's try it” has a different usage trajectory than a country where the default stance is“let's regulate it, litigate it, and write an op-ed about it.”

China's generative AI user base reportedly reached 515 million by June 2025, a 36.5% adoption rate within six months, more than doubling from late 2024. If these numbers are even directionally correct, and we believe they are, then China is not merely experimenting with AI.

At least as per some of the more quoted surveys, only one in four American companies have deployed AI in any meaningful way. Some claim 80% of Western organizations report seeing no tangible impact on their bottom line from AI investments. Others say 42% of companies abandoned most AI initiatives in 2025, up from 17% the year before.

To be fair, these numbers are increasingly being widely contested, with a series of new surveys painting a different picture, partly reflective of the fast-changing nature of the industry. We are not believers of any Western paralysis type arguments. The note is about the less discussed other side.

China never loved the cloud; it often loved the new

China has spent the better part of a decade resisting cloud computing. Some have tagged China's“Cloud Lag” as a sign of weakness. Historically, Chinese firms spent only 2% of their revenue on IT, half the global average.

While a dollar spent on hardware in the US generated over three dollars in software spending, that same dollar in China generated only about 50 cents. The reasons were partly demographical in the lower cost of labor, and partly cultural.

The most observable impact was on subscription revenues. China, and many other countries in the middle-income categories, never adopted subscriptions the way it happened in the West.

The other impact was on the use of cloud platforms. Enterprises preferred owning servers. Whether they were for cost reasons, or for the balance sheet funding, or privacy distrusts, linkages to the era of software piracy, or some other reason, one can argue, but the end result has been stark.