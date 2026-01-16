AGMC BMW Partners With Team WRT At The Michelin 24H Series Race At The Dubai Autodrome.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – January, 2026 – AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has announced a new motorsport partnership with Team WRT to support BMW Team at this year's Michelin 24H Series endurance race, taking place at The Dubai Autodrome from January 16-18. This collaboration is the first of its kind, reinforcing AGMC's alignment with BMW's global motorsport programme.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director of AGMC, said:“Partnering with Team WRT for this race marks an important milestone for AGMC. Their proven track record in endurance racing, combined with BMW's motorsport heritage, represents the highest standards of performance and precision. We are proud to support Team WRT at the Michelin 24H race and to be part of a platform that celebrates engineering excellence, resilience and teamwork.”

The Michelin 24H Series represents one of endurance racing's ultimate tests, requiring consistency, technical mastery and flawless teamwork over a full 24-hour cycle. AGMC's involvement reflects its alignment with the values that define endurance racing – resilience, innovation and uncompromising performance – while reinforcing BMW's motorsport DNA on a global stage.

Kurt Mollekens, Team WRT – Head of GT Program added:“We are pleased to welcome AGMC as a partner for the Michelin 24H race. AGMC shares our commitment to performance, preparation and long-term partnership, and their support further strengthens our global BMW endurance racing programme as we compete at the highest level.”

Founded in 2009, Team WRT has established itself as one of the world's most successful endurance racing teams, with more than 65 championship titles and victories across some of motorsport's most demanding events, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps, Nürburgring and Dubai.