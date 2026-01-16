Registration Period For The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award Extended Until 31 January In Response To Increasing Interest From Institutions And Companies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award Office, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has announced the extension of the registration period for participation in the Award's 22nd cycle until 31 January, in response to the growing level of interest demonstrated by institutions and companies seeking to submit their applications. The extension aims to provide the opportunity for the largest possible number of interested entities to take part in the Award.

The Award stands as one of the most distinguished national initiatives launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in 1999, aimed at strengthening the positive contribution of the business sector to economic development and societal advancement. It bears the name of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, in honour of the enduring values he championed in advancing development, innovation, and leadership.

In its current framework, the Award focuses on measuring the tangible impact achieved by participating institutions, both in terms of economic growth and community development. This includes supporting corporate competitiveness, stimulating innovation, developing national talent, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies, and localising supply chains.

Participants are evaluated across seven principal pillars aligned with Abu Dhabi's economic priorities, encompassing talent development, technology, community service, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, exports, supply chains, and entrepreneurship.

The Award operates through a fully integrated digital registration process, followed by a preliminary evaluation and specialised interviews conducted with shortlisted entities. The assessment process is overseen by independent assessors and adjudicators, ensuring the highest standards of transparency and impartiality. Participation is open to a broad range of categories, including large enterprises, family-owned businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises, and start-ups.

The Award Office invites private sector institutions to make use of the extended registration period and submit their applications, and its team stands ready to provide practical support, guidance, and responses to enquiries regarding the registration process and requirements.