Dubai's Tonino Lamborghini Residences Launches Final Phase As Construction Passes 50%

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, January 2026 – Gulf Land Property Developers has announced the launch of the final phase of Tonino Lamborghini Residences Dubai, marking the last release of residences within the branded development and the final opportunity to secure a home in what is positioned as the first Tonino Lamborghini Residences in Dubai. Construction has now surpassed 50% completion, with visible progress continuing across the development.

Developed as a full expression of the Tonino Lamborghini lifestyle, the project has been shaped with the creative direction of Ms. Angela Krieger (Creative Direction of Tonino Lamborghini Total Living), with involvement spanning the entire journey from concept to execution. The development is designed to embed the brand across the complete residential experience, from the architectural language and curated amenity spaces to the details of common areas, resident circulation, and practical environments such as the parking experience and arrival sequence.

Tonino Lamborghini Residences Dubai features a collection of one to four-bedroom apartments, all delivered with fully fitted, design-led interiors, with an option for residents to further elevate their homes through Tonino Lamborghini branded furniture packages, curated in collaboration with the brand's in-house furniture department. The lifestyle offering is supported by 18+ amenities, including a statement pool with a hand-laid mosaic of over half a million pieces, crafted by an Italian specialist team, complemented by a pool bar, the largest residential luxury gym, a paddle court, and a dedicated wellness hub, alongside additional resident facilities.

Shaher Mousli, Chairman, Gulf Land Property Developers, said:“When we took over this site, we inherited more than a construction footprint, we inherited a responsibility to restore confidence. We rebuilt the project from the ground up in vision, design, and execution, with Tonino Lamborghini's team involved throughout to ensure the brand is experienced in every detail, not simply displayed. Crossing 50% completion is not just a milestone, it is a clear signal that the work is fully underway & progressing with real pace. This final phase represents the last opportunity to own into what is being built on the ground.”

Located in Meydan, the project offers connectivity to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, and Business Bay, while remaining minutes from the Meydan Racecourse and stables, nearby golf, and Dubai's entertainment and nightlife districts.

The final phase will be brought to market in partnership with DRE Homes, with DreX, its master agency division, appointed to lead the release through a premium sales strategy aligned with the project's luxury positioning. The appointment is intended to strengthen market execution across broker engagement, qualified buyer outreach, and final-phase sell-through in the branded luxury segment.

Qurat Ul Ain, CLO, DreX, DRE Homes, said:“This project has been built with discipline in both design intent and delivery approach. The final phase is being released at a stage where construction progress is visible and the quality narrative is tangible. We are proud to lead the rollout of this final chapter and bring the remaining residences to market through a premium, broker-led strategy.”

Tonino Lamborghini Residences Dubai is crafted as a complete expression of the Tonino Lamborghini lifestyle, translating the brand's design DNA into the way residents live, move, and experience the community each day. From the residences to the private amenities, the brand's design team has influenced every layer of the environment, ensuring a consistent identity across interiors, common areas, and resident-only spaces. The development will also introduce on-site retail designed to complement the lifestyle offering, including a branded coffee concept, upscale dining options, and additional curated outlets within the building.

With the final phase representing the last release within the development, the launch is positioned to appeal to end users and investors seeking branded lifestyle value, long-term differentiation, and the confidence that comes from demonstrable delivery progress.