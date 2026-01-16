Winners Of The Light Middle East Awards 2026 Announced In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The winners of the Light Middle East Awards 2026 were announced on 14 January at Conrad Dubai

Dubai, UAE: The Light Middle East Awards 2026, held on 14 January at Conrad Dubai, celebrated outstanding achievements in lighting design, technology and innovation, bringing together industry leaders from across the global lighting community. The ceremony coincided with the final day of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, MENA's leading event for lighting and building technology.

Now in its 12th edition, the awards programme – recognised as the largest and most influential platform of its kind in the region – honoured exceptional individuals, products, projects and companies that are setting new benchmarks for excellence in the lighting industry.

The winners of the Light Middle East Awards 2026 were selected following a rigorous evaluation by an independent panel of leading local and international experts, led by Martin Lupton and Sharon Stammers, Co-Founders, Light Collective UK.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, said,“The Light Middle East Awards celebrate outstanding lighting projects, products and industry partners that have demonstrated excellence across the region and beyond. From restaurants and hotels, to cultural landmarks and heritage sites, the winners of this year's awards showcase the depth of talent within the industry, and the vital role lighting continues to play in shaping high-quality, sustainable and well-designed built environments.”

The Light Middle East Awards 2026 featured three overarching categories, which comprised Project of the Year, Product of the Year, and Partner of the Year.

The Project of the Year – Middle East category recognised the region's top lighting projects, selected from a shortlist of 17 entries. The winners spanned a diverse mix of restaurants, hotels, places of worship, and heritage sites, and included Tête à Tête and Ronin at the Five Luxe JBR, both designed by CPLD Lighting Design Consultants; Sumosan Bahrain by Into Lighting; Revolver Dubai by Studio N and Maison Revka by Light & Lives.

Shebara Resort, designed by Light Touch PLD, and Mama Shelter Dubai by Umaya Lighting Design, were among the awarded projects, along with UNESCO World Heritage Site, Queen Hatshepsut, designed by Barbero Light VBNB and BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi by Studio Lumen.

The International Project of the Year category was for projects located outside the Middle East, with the award presented to Licht Kunst Licht for their work on the Cologne Cathedral.

The Light Middle East Project of the Year was presented to the project that achieved the highest score overall from the judging panel, making it the ultimate award for 2026. This year's winner was Desert Rock Resort, designed by Delta Lighting Design.

In the Product of the Year segment, which included Decorative Lighting Product of the Year, Indoor Lighting Product of the Year, Outdoor Lighting Product of the Year and Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year, companies impressed the judging panel with their forward-thinking approach to performance, efficiency, sustainability and aesthetics.

The winner of the Decorative Lighting Product of the Year was Bloomaire Kinetic Chandelier by Lumoconcept, while the Indoor Lighting Product of the Year was awarded to Aperture, by Fluxwerx Illumination. The Outdoor Lighting Product of the Year was awarded to Lumenfacade Max Opticolour+ by Lumenpulse. The Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year meanwhile, went to RCL by Luminii for Nova.

The Partner of the Year award, recognising outstanding collaboration and industry leadership, was awarded to iGuzzini. Finally, the Peer Award, chosen through public voting online and live at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East this week, was awarded to Fenos for Zhiwer WW.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is the MENA region's leading event for lighting and building technology. Held from 12-14 January at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event showcased 600 brands from 30 countries and featured over 140 international speakers and experts across the Smart Building Summit, THINKLIGHT Conference and InSpotLight Stage.

