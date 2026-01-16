Family Care Authority Participates In Al Dhafra Winter Festival To Raise Community Awareness Of Its Integrated Services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, January, 2026: Building on its mandate to deliver specialised, integrated social care services that respond to the needs of families and individuals, and expand access to beneficiaries across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the Family Care Authority (FCA), participated in the Al Dhafra Winter Festival 2026, held from 5 to 11 January 2026 at the Public Park in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region.

During the festival, FCA hosted an integrated and interactive platform designed to engage diverse segments of the community. Through a series of awareness and interactive activities, the Authority highlighted its comprehensive services across key areas, including psychological and social support, protection, counselling, alternative care, and empowerment. These initiatives aim to strengthen family cohesion, raise awareness of mental health, and enhance the overall quality of life for families and individuals.

The Authority affirmed that its participation in the festival reflects the Family Care Authority's strategic vision to advance prevention, deliver comprehensive social care, and empower families to navigate challenges and improve their quality of life.

It also underscores the importance of effective community partnerships that place individuals and families at the heart of development, contributing to the building of a cohesive society in grounded in stability, inclusion, support, and hope, while reinforcing the Authority's institutional presence in the Al Dhafra region.

About Family Care Authority:

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to the governance and regulation of the social sector, with a strong emphasis on empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, including counseling, inclusion and empowerment, Safe Shelter, and Awareness and Community Outreach, and Foster Family services. Through its family file management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive. In accordance with Abu Dhabi Executive Council's Resolution No. 9 of 2024, the Family Care Authority's mandate and roles have been expanded to integrate sheltering and humanitarian care services, and rehabilitation and empowerment programmes for victims of violence and human trafficking.