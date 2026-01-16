Former World No. 1 Pistol Shooter Jitu Rai Hails SLI As 'New Face Of Shooting In India'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Indian shooting legend and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee Jitu Rai believes the upcoming Shooting League of India (SLI) will play a defining role in expanding the sport's reach in the country while raising competitive standards for Indian shooters.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the UP Prometheans, a franchise in the SLI, Rai said the league will give shooting a powerful platform to connect elite performances with wider public engagement.

"This is a new face for shooting in India. This is a platform where people from all over the world can watch shooting. Even if you don't know much about the sport, you can still watch it and understand it. When you watch it, you start discovering your own interest and inner talent," Rai said.

Rai is one of India's most accomplished pistol shooters. A former world No. 1, he won multiple ISSF World Cup gold medals and became the first Indian pistol shooter to qualify for and reach the final of the Olympic Games, finishing a close fourth at Rio 2016.

He believes a franchise-based league like the SLI can make the sport more transparent and accessible to fans while showcasing the depth of talent and infrastructure behind competitive shooting.

“People outside the country already know a little about shooting, but inside India, many don't fully understand how the sport works, how a shot is fired, or what kind of technique and facilities are involved. Through a league like SLI, everyone will be able to see how shooting is done, what facilities exist, and how the sport is being promoted,” he said.

Rai also underlined the importance of global exposure and competition, suggesting that the SLI could become a launchpad for future champions.

“The inspiring shooters will become even more motivated. Talent will come from all over the world, and Indian shooters will become more competitive. Yes, definitely, you will see world-class champions emerging from the Shooting League of India,” he added.

Rai also praised the UP Prometheans' high-performance shooting range and multi-sport facilities, describing them as being of the highest standard and well aligned with the league's vision of building a strong, modern shooting ecosystem.

"The shooting range here is of the highest standard. When I came to the school and saw the facilities, especially the range, along with sports like badminton and swimming, it was clear that a very strong sporting structure had been created. This kind of environment is exactly what shooting in India needs as we move into a league like the SLI,” he concluded.