MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The aging global population increases arthritis cases, expanding the wrist replacement market. Key opportunities lie in addressing unmet needs, understanding diverse regional trends, and leveraging insights to drive strategic planning and investment. Competitive analysis highlights innovation and emerging market players.

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wrist Replacement Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Wrist Replacement Market Report is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Orthopedic Devices therapeutic area.

A wrist replacement is a surgical intervention in which a damaged wrist joint is replaced with an artificial joint, also known as a prosthesis. The wrist joint connects the two forearm bones, the radius, and ulna, with the bones of the hand, allowing for bending and twisting of the wrist. This segment contains Total Wrist Replacement and Ulnar Head Replacement.

As the aging population worldwide grows, the number of arthritis patients and wrist fracture cases will also increase, contributing largely to the wrist replacement patient pool. Joint replacement in the wrist is less common than knee or hip and is considered an option only if the arthritis does not respond to other treatments. The physical impairments caused by small joint arthritis are equivalent to those with arthritis at the large joints. The disability of these joints can severely hinder a person's ability to engage in recreational activities, perform vocational duties, or even carry out the activities of daily living.

Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insights offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Wrist Replacement Devices and evolving competitive landscape:



Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Wrist Replacement Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036. Granular data on total interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:



Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Wrist Replacement Devices market. Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Wrist Replacement Devices market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.



Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies. Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Companies covered: Stryker Corp, Smith & Nephew Plc, KLS Martin LP, and Anika Therapeutics Inc, Others.

Report Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:



CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Wrist Replacement marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management. Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products, by identifying key companies.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Wrist Replacement market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Wrist Replacement in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Wrist Replacement market from 2015-2036. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900