Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Luciano's Goal Brings Relief As São Paulo Heads Into An Impeachment Vote


2026-01-16 06:10:05
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points

  • São Paulo's 1–0 win over São Bernardo delivered its first victory of the year, but the club's political crisis still dominated the mood.
  • A set-piece scramble finished by Luciano settled a tense match in which São Bernardo had more possession and more shots.
  • A Friday impeachment vote against president Júlio Casares could reshape governance fast, with major commercial stakes around MorumBis.

São Paulo finally found relief on the pitch, beating São Bernardo 1–0 in the Paulistão, yet the sense inside MorumBis was less celebration than exhale.

It was the team's first win of the year and its return home after 82 days away, but the night's emotional center sat off the field: a leadership crisis heading into an impeachment vote scheduled for Friday.

The lighter-than-usual crowd reflected more than scheduling. Protest banners aimed at president Júlio Casares underscored a club split between demanding results and demanding accountability.


São Paulo Crisis: Impeachment and Victory
The impeachment process has been tied in Brazilian media to allegations involving the sale of tickets for a directors' box during events at the stadium.

The vote is expected to be held in a hybrid format and requires a two-thirds majority, with quorum viewed as decisive. The match itself matched the mood: heavy, cautious, and short on flowing sequences.

São Bernardo, organized and confident, saw more of the ball and created more attempts, but clear finishing chances were scarce.

São Paulo 's best first-half moment came when young Lucca met a cross and struck the post. Early in the second half, goalkeeper Rafael had to react sharply to keep the score level.

Hernán Crespo's changes shifted the balance. The return of Jonathan Calleri after a long injury layoff lifted the stadium's energy, and Luciano 's entry sharpened São Paulo's final actions.

The winner came from a set piece: Danielzinho delivered, Arboleda crashed the crossbar, and Luciano controlled the rebound before finishing. The sequence spread quickly across social media, a neat snapshot of a team trying to steady itself.

Late on, São Paulo thought it had a penalty, only for VAR to overturn the call, keeping the tension alive until the end. The stakes around Friday's vote extend beyond symbolism.

MorumBis itself is part of a naming-rights deal widely reported as worth about R$ 25 million per year ($4.6 million), a reminder that governance questions can quickly become business questions.

Sunday's clássico against Corinthians is next. But for many around São Paulo, the real match may be the one played in the meeting room.

