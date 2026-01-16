Ukraine Has Fuel Reserves For More Than 20 Days, And Sufficient Gas Reserves - Shmyhal
"We are keeping the fuel situation under control. This applies to both gasoline and diesel. We have reserves for more than 20 days. We are continuing to import," Shmyhal said.
He also assured that the situation with gas reserves remains under control: Both production and import of gas continue. Gas supply restrictions are not being applied.Read also: Transnistria extends state of emergency due to gas shortage
As reported, the Naftogaz Group denied information about gas supply restrictions in the Khmelnytskyi region.
