Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Has Fuel Reserves For More Than 20 Days, And Sufficient Gas Reserves - Shmyhal


2026-01-16 06:05:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during question time to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are keeping the fuel situation under control. This applies to both gasoline and diesel. We have reserves for more than 20 days. We are continuing to import," Shmyhal said.

He also assured that the situation with gas reserves remains under control: Both production and import of gas continue. Gas supply restrictions are not being applied.

Read also: Transnistria extends state of emergency due to gas shortage

As reported, the Naftogaz Group denied information about gas supply restrictions in the Khmelnytskyi region.

UkrinForm

