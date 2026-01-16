Ukrainian Forces Destroy Facilities At Taganrog Plant That Produced Molniya Drones
This is the result of an operation that the Ukrainian Navy recently conducted with the support of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine.Read also: UAF shows drone strike on Russian column south of Pokrovsk
The destruction of several production workshops at the Atlant Aero plant has already been confirmed. The enterprise produced Molniya-type reconnaissance drones and components for Orion UAVs for the Russian troops.
Earlier reports said that on the night of January 12-13, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a UAV production facility in Russia's Rostov region and a number of targets in temporarily occupied territories.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment