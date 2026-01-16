Ukrainian Forces Destroy Facilities At Taganrog Plant That Produced Molniya Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

This is the result of an operation that the Ukrainian Navy recently conducted with the support of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The destruction of several production workshops at the Atlant Aero plant has already been confirmed. The enterprise produced Molniya-type reconnaissance drones and components for Orion UAVs for the Russian troops.

Earlier reports said that on the night of January 12-13, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a UAV production facility in Russia's Rostov region and a number of targets in temporarily occupied territories.

Illustrative photo