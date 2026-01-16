Electricity Usage Remains High, Emergency Power Cuts Introduced In Several Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

“Electricity consumption remains high. Today, January 16, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 1.2% lower than at the same time the previous day, Thursday. The reason for the change is the forced application of stricter restrictions in most regions of Ukraine,” the report said.

Due to new Russian attacks, customers in the Kharkiv region are without power. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment to operation as quickly as possible.

Due to power system difficulties in some regions caused by previous shelling, emergency power cuts are currently in effect. In the rest of Ukraine, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power cut schedules for the population are in force.

“Throughout the day, all regions of Ukraine still need to conserve energy. Please use powerful electrical appliances sparingly. If possible, move energy-intensive processes to nighttime hours – after 11 p.m.,” Ukrenergo added.

As reported, Russians are attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure on a daily basis, and the intensity of the strikes is only increasing.