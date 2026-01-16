Vietjet Qazaqstan Expands Flight Frequency To Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)From February 7, 2026, VietJet Qazaqstan (previously Qazaq Air) will increase the frequency of its Astana-Bishkek-Astana route to three times a week, Trend reports via the company.

Flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

At the same time, the airline will also add another flight on the Astana-Samarkand-Astana route, starting March 4, 2026. In addition to the existing Friday and Sunday flights, a Wednesday flight will be introduced

Additionally, FlyArystan recently announced the resumption of seasonal flights from Almaty to Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul for the summer of 2026. Flights will start on June 18 and continue until August 30, 2026. The Almaty-Tamchy (Issyk-Kul)-Almaty route will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. This direct flight between Almaty and Issyk-Kul was first launched on July 3, 2025.

FlyArystan operates as a budget carrier, pioneering the low-fare aviation sector in Kazakhstan since its inception in May 2019 under the aegis of its parent entity, Air Astana, with the objective of providing economical travel options for both domestic and international routes. Based in Almaty, the airline boasts a contemporary fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft and adheres to a traditional low-cost carrier framework, offering a spectrum of ancillary services in conjunction with competitive base fares.